Prime Minister Rowley at the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 - Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley joined other leaders at the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) today (Tuesday 22 February, 2022).

Dr Rowley delivered a national statement in which he called on members to further deepen their collaborative efforts. 

The Prime Minister said, “if we are to maintain our leading position in the global gas market in this changing environment there must be meaningful collaboration and co-operation at all levels. Given what is at stake I am confident that we will coalesce and continue as a cohesive force in this dynamic environment.”

Dr Rowley told his colleagues that “…the country lost US billions in potential revenue from LNG exports.”

He explained that as a result, his “Government has been having dialogue with companies to ensure a more equitable sharing of LNG revenues.”

Adding, “We now have an opportunity to correct this inequality consequent on the pending expiration of LNG licenses and plans to restructure the LNG business in Trinidad and Tobago.”

“It is in situations like this that the value of the membership of Trinidad and Tobago in the GECF takes on added significance. The experience of the Forum which possesses 70% of the world’s proven gas reserves, 44% of its marketed production, 52% of pipeline, and 51% of LNG exports in the world is formidable and can be of immeasurable benefit to members.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Rowley met with the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Dr Rowley also participated in bi-lateral discussions with the President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Filipe Nyusi.

 

