A meeting was held on the preparation of a national strategy for food security and healthy nutrition

UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - A meeting was held on the preparation of a national strategy for food security and healthy nutrition

On February 21 of this year, the State Committee on Statistics held a meeting with an international expert from the Netherlands, Mr. Tugrul Temel, to discuss the measures necessary to prepare a national strategy for food security and healthy nutrition in Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by Shavkat Gulomov, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Ecology Statistics, Sardor Juraev, Head of the Department of Industry Statistics, Umid Madaminov, Head of the Department of Population Living Standards and survey statistics and Olga Alishunina, Deputy Head of the Division of Summary Analytical Information on Sustainable Development and social statistics.  

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics and relevant ministries in the field of developing a data storage system on food security and healthy nutrition, within the framework of the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On measures to implement in 2021 the tasks defined in the strategy for the development of agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2020-2030".

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on statistics

