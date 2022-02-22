Centenarian Celebrates Her 100th Birthday on Valentine's Day

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, February 22 - 14th February, 2022

“Eat good food and take good rest!” is the key to loving a long and healthy life, says new Centenarian Ms Sybil Wilson who celebrated her 100th birthday on Valentines’ Day. Joining the celebrations were Mrs Natalie Walters, Manager of the Corporate Communications and Education Unit, and Ms Reena Dass-Ramkissoon, Inspector II of the Division of Ageing who came to wish Ms Wilson a Happy 100th Birthday, Happy Valentine’s Day and to recognize Ms Wilson as part of the Ministry’s National Salutations to Centenarians Programme.

The National Centenarian Programme seeks to promote a sense of social inclusion and esteem among centenarians given their contributions to the development and overall success of our nation.

Speaking to representatives of the Ministry, Ms Wilson said the festivities began yesterday when she attended the Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream Roman Catholic Church where she received flowers and commendations from the attendees at her church. Recounting fond memories, Ms Wilson said she met her husband Rudolph Wilson in 1952 when he took her out to dance and dancing still remains her passion as she still dances to some of her favourite calypsoes by Sparrow and Lord Kitchener.

Ms Wilson who was born in Scarborough, Tobago said she would visit her uncle in Laventille and eventually moved to Trinidad for a change in scenery. Ms Wilson also said that despite the events of World War II, “growing up were lovely days.”

Giving advice to the younger generation, Ms Wilson said that the younger generation should focus on their education. “Get a scholarship, learn a trade and look for something you like and make your future come alive” she stated.

Also marking the milestone was her 90-year-old sister, Ms Beatrice Alexander and son, Earl Wilson. Mr Wilson commended the Ministry for honouring his mother while she is alive noting that his uncle received a similar award by the then-President of the United States George W Bush when he turned 104. Mr Wilson also noted that keeping fit greatly contributed to his mother’s good health and longevity as his mother still exercises and his father ran twice around the savannah for forty-five years before he passed away at age 99.

As part of the National Centenarian Programme, Ms Wilson received a Certificate of Achievement and Honour, a hamper, a care package and other items. Ms Wilson also received a personalised birthday cake sponsored by the Kiss Baking Company. Persons wishing to register for the Programme can visit the Ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt and complete the online form or print a downloadable form for completion. Completed forms may be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or emailed to the Division of Ageing at opic@social.gov.tt. For more information, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2002 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).