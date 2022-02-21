UZBEKISTAN, February 21 - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and EU special representatives discussed the current state and prospects of relations in the Afghan direction

Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov received the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala and the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, who arrived in Tashkent on a working visit.

According to Uzbekistan MFA, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of relations between Uzbekistan and the European Union in the Afghan direction.

The main attention was paid to the organizational aspects and agenda of the consultative meeting of the EU and Central Asian special representatives on Afghanistan to be held on February 23 this year in Tashkent.

The importance of developing a consolidated position of the international community in settling the Afghan crisis was emphasized.

EU representatives expressed support for Uzbekistan’s initiative to create an international hub in Termez to coordinate the supply of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The parties considered the proposals on the schedule of the upcoming bilateral and interregional events at various levels.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"