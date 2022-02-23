The Center • A Place of HOPE Reviews the 10 Most Common Types of Depression

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center • A Place of HOPE, a leading provider of mental health and wellness services, has released a review of the ten most common types of depression. According to the Center • A Place of HOPE, depression is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States and the world over. Current research shows that over 280 million people worldwide suffer from some type of depression and projections show that an estimated 1 in 6 adults will experience major depression in their lifetime. Depression can manifest itself in a number of different ways, making it difficult to diagnose. That's why people need to be aware of the ten most common types of depression. The Center • A Place of HOPE review includes information on every kind of depression and symptoms and treatment options. The list was compiled using data from the World Health Organization and other leading medical organizations.

Depression manifests through a variety of symptoms. Some common ones include: Persistent Sadness, Trouble Concentrating, Excessive Guilt, Physical Pain, Anger and Irritability, Changes in Appetite, Changes in Sleep Patterns, Fatigue, Feelings of Worthlessness, Withdrawing From Family and Friends or activities. While some of these are normal to experience due to life situations, prolonged symptoms going beyond two weeks may be a sign of depression.

According to the Center • A Place of HOPE, the various types of depressive disorders include:

Major Depressive Disorder

It affects more than 18 million people every year, and it can be life-threatening. The symptoms of major depressive disorder include: feeling depressed for at least two weeks in a row, having less or increased appetite, poor sleep patterns, Increased drug or alcohol use, low self-esteem, and diminished sex drive. Major depressive episodes are a huge problem in the U.S., with almost 8% of adults suffering from them at least once during their lifetime. While some people only experience depression once, others go through multiple episodes. Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Psychodynamic Therapy, and Interpersonal therapy are some of the psychotherapy techniques used in the treatment of depression. Antidepressant medication is also used to help manage symptoms.

Bipolar Depression

A disorder associated with mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs. It is characterized by restlessness and agitation, risk-taking behavior, reduced need for sleep and rest, and loss of touch with reality. It has a manic and depressive phase. The depressive phase exhibits symptoms similar to major depressive disorder. During manic periods, people with bipolar disorder may experience intense highs that can be harmful to themselves and others. These episodes often come on suddenly or gradually over time. Therapy and medication are the most common ways of treating bipolar disorder, including antipsychotics and mood stabilizers or anti-depressants in some cases.

Persistent Depressive Disorder

This presents in a similar way to major depressive disorder, with the key difference being that the symptoms persist for over 2 years with persistent depressive disorder. Symptoms include changes in mood for over 2 years, poor eating and sleeping habits, loss of interest in life and activities, among others. Psychotherapy and antidepressant medication are the most common treatment methods.

Postpartum Depression

More and more women are suffering from postpartum depression. This normal but serious mental health condition affects up to 1 in 9 new mothers who experience symptoms such as sadness, anxiety/stressful moods (including anger), difficulty concentrating; reduced interest in activities previously enjoyed, hard time bonding with your baby, thoughts of hurting yourself or your baby, feeling intense anxiety or fear about parenting and loss of appetite among others. It is treated through a combination of therapy and antidepressants.

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Women's mental health can be affected by Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. Symptoms of PMDD present at specific points during one’s monthly menstrual cycle when hormone levels change. These include problems with moods, fatigue, anxiety, trouble sleeping, sadness, and irritability or anger. Birth control pills may be recommended to help regulate hormones and medication and therapy to help manage depression.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

SAD is a type of depression that typically occurs during certain seasons. For example, people who experience SAD have been found to be more likely than average members to their emotional well-being due to the change in daylight hours and decreased sunlight exposure associated with winter months. Symptoms include overeating, hibernating, sleeping too much, and depressive symptoms. Phototherapy, psychotherapy, and antidepressants are used for treatment.

Depression with Psychotic Features

It presents as a combination of depression and psychosis, including symptoms like hallucinations delusions alongside other depressive symptoms. Antidepressants and antipsychotic medication are used for treatment alongside psychotherapy.

Adjustment Disorder with Depressed Mood (Situational Depression)

This type of depression is caused by stressful life events that may require adjustment. Symptoms include emotional and behavioral stress that is disproportional to the event causing it. These reactions occur between three to six months after the stressful event. Psychotherapy is the most common method of treatment.

Atypical Depression

This arises when the symptoms of depression present differently from the norm. Symptoms include overeating, sleeping too much, overly reacting to rejection. Treatment is by use of antidepressants and psychotherapy.

Treatment-Resistant Depression

This arises when a depressed patient cannot feel better even after undergoing treatment. It's a common phenomenon with around 30% of people with depression not responding to initial treatment. Alternative treatment methods can include Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and Ketamine.

