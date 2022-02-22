Gov. Kemp Announces More Than $422M in Awards to Reinforce Water and Sewer Infrastructure in Communities Across the State

GEORGIA, February 22 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee and state leaders, today announced more than $422 million in preliminary awards which will ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.

“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget. I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”

These investments will help:

▪Improve drinking water treatment;

▪Extend drinking water service to high-need areas; *Improve drinking water infrastructure including interconnections and additional sources to ensure water system resiliency; high-tech meters and asset management systems to improve drinking water system responsiveness to issues such as leaks or line breaks; upsizing or replacing pipes to reduce leaks and water loss; and lead pipe inventory development and replacement;

▪Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers;

▪Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills;

▪Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality; and

▪Secure Georgia’s water resources for future generations.

The Office of the Governor would like to thank all the committee members who played an impactful role in evaluating the applications:

Mark Williams- Commissioner, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Rick Dunn- Director, Environmental Protection Division (EPD) Kevin Clark- Executive Director, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority John Eunice- Deputy Director, EPD Dr. Anna Truszczynski- Watershed Protection Branch Chief, EPD Dr. Wei Zeng- Water Protection Program Manager, EPD Sen. Blake Tillery- Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee Rep. Terry England- Chairman, House Appropriations Committee Rep. Dominic LaRiccia - Georgia House of Representatives Rep. Robert Dickey - Chairman, House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Sen. Russ Goodman- Governor’s Floor Leader Sen. Larry Walker- Chairman, Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Sen. Freddie Powell Sims- Vice Chair, Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee

Awards

For those who applied and were awarded, please click here for additional information. Please see below a full list of the award recipients:

Adairsville, $1,583,000.00 Alapaha, $750,000.00 Arabi, $4,510,685.00 Ashburn, $1,680,000.00 Attapulgus, $1,223,425.00 Auburn, $3,041,680.00 Bainbridge, $21,896,427.00 Banks County Commissioners, $3,178,702.48 Bartow County, $10,382,500.00 Baxley, $1,530,418.00 Blackshear, $500,000.00 Blue Ridge, $1,000,000.00 Bluffton, $1,282,050.00 Braselton, $416,500.00 Brooklet, $2,031,000.00 Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission, $1,900,000.00 Butler, $334,889.00 Cairo, $1,224,000.00 Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation-Warthen, GA, $221,538.00 Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation- Parrott, $137,215.00 Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation-ABAC Water Tower and Well, $758,477.00 City of Adel, $946,100.00 City of Albany, $12,226,560.00 City of Dudley, $486,640.00 City of Folkston, $5,074,904.00 City of Hoschton (wastewater treatment), $2,000,000.00 City of Hoschton (drinking water), $400,000.00 City of Smyrna, $4,000,000.00 City of Valdosta - Utilities Department, $12,075,000.00 City of Warner Robins, $11,000,000.00 Clarkesville, $422,480.00 Comer, $337,920.00 Concord, $312,500.00 Coolidge, $624,238.00 Cordele, $10,000,000.00 Crawford, $676,240.00 Culloden, $81,000.00 Dallas City, $1,226,337.00 Dawson, $1,200,000.00 Dawsonville, $3,000,000.00 Department of Natural Resources and Albany State University, $49,800,000.00 Donalsonville, $225,000.00 Douglas, $2,110,000.00 Douglas County, $750,000.00 East Dublin, $775,030.00 Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority (EPWSA), $3,063,500.00 Fannin County Water Authority, $373,650.00 Fargo, $116,000.00 Fitzgerald, $2,542,348.00 Forsyth, $3,900,000.00 Forsyth County Finance, $32,600,000.00 Gilmer County, $286,427.00 Girard, $142,417.00 Glennville, $1,472,785.94 Grantville, $44,125.00 Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, $15,000,000.00 Hahira, $9,504,417.00 Hogansville, $2,100,000.00 Homerville, $1,746,720.00 Houston County, $3,230,700.00 Iron City, $2,165,063.00 Irwin County, $358,400.00 Ivey, $546,000.00 Jesup, $6,876,837.00 Jones County, $3,969,333.06 Lake Park, $465,395.00 Lakeland, $1,582,082.00 Leary, $4,512,850.00 Liberty County (drinking water), $561,468.75 Liberty County (water system extension), $2,016,715.54 Lincolnton, $579,169.01 Long County, $3,000,000.00 Lowndes County, $5,250,000.00 Lyons, $1,580,756.00 Manchester, $1,617,614.00 Marion County Board of Commissioners, $1,020,000.00 Marshallville, $75,825.00 Meigs, $1,016,400.00 Monroe County, $6,000,000.00 Moultrie, $3,570,550.00 Mount Vernon, $929,606.00 Norman Park, $5,426,910.00 Oak Park, $659,225.00 Odum, $1,344,400.00 Oglethorpe, $3,406,222.00 Pavo, $1,392,230.00 Pelham, $972,300.00 Pembroke, $8,661,250.00 Ray City, $840,000.00 Richland, $1,850,000.00 Rincon, $7,374,685.36 Rutledge, $159,125.00 Schley County, $1,082,921.00 Scotland, $593,934.00 Shellman, $138,700.00 Shiloh, $296,233.50 Springfield, $1,675,000.00 Summerville, $1,147,812.50 Sylvania, $3,055,442.27 Tattnall County, $619,050.00 Tennille, $11,981,897.69 Tifton, $3,770,000.00 Tignall, $624,000.00 Toccoa of, $4,315,000.00 Twiggs County Board of Commissioners, $9,429,956.00 Twin City, $303,553.74 Unadilla, $426,531.00 Union County, $1,690,000.00 Uvalda, $1,158,156.00 Vidalia, $4,000,000.00 Waleska, $845,007.00 Walker County Water Sewerage Authority, $20,000,000.00 Warren County, $605,202.20 Waynesboro, $2,047,050.00 Winder, $10,000,000.00 Wrightsville, $7,049,645.00