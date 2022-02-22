Serious Workplace Injury Leads to $120,000 Fine for Saskatchewan Company

CANADA, February 22 - Released on February 22, 2022

On February 16, 2022, Shercom Industries Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of occupational health and safety legislation.

The company pleaded guilty to contravening clause 137(1)(a) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations,1996 (being an employer, fail to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker).

As a result of this violation, the Court imposed a fine of $85,714.29, along with a surcharge of $34,285.71, for a total amount of $120,000.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on July 7, 2020 in Martensville. A worker was seriously injured when their glove became trapped in the belt of a pulley system.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

