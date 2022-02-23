Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,350 in the last 365 days.

Editorial: Court ruling shows battles over UC student housing are intensifying

A court decision last week could alter the way the University of California admits students and just where these students come from. Unless the state Supreme Court intervenes, or the state Legislature finds a way to exempt UC campuses from CEQA review, it means Berkeley will have to cut 3,050 students from next fall’s incoming class – many of whom would be California high schoolers and community college transfers.

You just read:

Editorial: Court ruling shows battles over UC student housing are intensifying

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.