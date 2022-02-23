Renowned Cannabis Geneticist Jeff Selsor Launches Keys to the Kingdom, His Fresh New Vision for the Cannabis Industry

Jeff Selsor, CEO & Master Breeder Ashley Nickel, COO Keys to the Kingdom logo

The new venture is a cumulation of Selsor’s decades of experience in the cannabis industry and aims to innovate and educate while supporting others in cannabis

I am thrilled to turn the page to this new chapter in my life and career. This is truly a culmination of my life’s work in the cannabis industry honoring the power and potential of all natural farming” — Jeff Selsor, Chief Executive Officer & Master Breeder