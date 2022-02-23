Cleveland International Kids Film Festival
Young Filmmakers Academy is thrilled to announce that the first annual Cleveland International Kids Film Festival will premiere online February 25-27.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Filmmakers Academy is thrilled to announce that the first annual Cleveland International Kids Film Festival will premiere online February 25-27. The kids-only film festival will showcase and eclectic array of films from young filmmakers from 8 different countries across the globe.
Founded by Emmy nominated film and TV producer Eric Swinderman, the festival gives kids throughout the world an opportunity to share their stories with the masses and be rewarded for their achievements.
"From day one we wanted to not only give our kids the tools and knowledge to make films, but a platform in which to showcase them," explains Swinderman. “Our organization was founded on the notion of diversity, inclusion and passion. Kids submitting to CIKFF know that their film will get the care and consideration it deserves."
All film submissions will be screened by adult and kid industry professionals, including this year's celebrity Juror, Giselle Eisenberg, from ABC's American Housewife and CBS' Life in Pieces.
Films can be screened online beginning at midnight on Friday, February 25. Films can be downloaded individually or with a festival VIP pass which will give audiences unlimited access to all the films.
The festival culminates in an online award ceremony where Eisenberg will announce the Best Picture in this year’s festival. The winner will receive their choice of professional movie making equipment or a cash prize to make their next masterpiece.
“Due to Covid concerns we, unfortunately, will only be able to host a virtual festival this year,” said Festival Co-Coordinator, Lee McLaughlin. “Hopefully next year we’ll be able to have an in-person event, pandemic permitting.”
For more information about the festival and to watch the films visit www.clevelandkidsfilmfest.com
For more information about the classes and workshops offered at Young Filmmakers Academy visit www.youngfilmmakersacademy.org
Contact:
Lee McLaughlin
Cleveland International Kids Film Festival
+1 216-293-5437
lee@youngfilmmakersacademy.org