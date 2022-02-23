Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi is recognized by Success Magazine as one of the most impactful leaders in the world for 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi, the President of the Canadian Institute for International Law Expertise (CIFILE), is recognized by SUCCESS magazine for all his hard work and commitment to developing justice and international law as one of the SUCCESS 125 world impactful leaders to know in 2022.
According to SUCCESS Magazine: “Most of us have someone in our life whom we admire. This person inspires us, influences us, informs us, guides us. From the moment we met them, we knew they would change our life. Wouldn’t it be nice to know more about them? Since 1897, SUCCESS has been the leading voice for people who take full ownership of their personal and professional growth. In honor of the 125th anniversary of SUCCESS, the magazine is extending the spotlight beyond the household names to the everyday leaders who reflect the true value: impacting others in a positive way.”
Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi is an expert, academic and author in various fields of international law. As the President of the Canadian Institute for International Law Expertise (CIFILE), he is notably known for developing international law, especially environmental law and climate change law. He has published several books and articles in each of these areas.
He is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of International Law (CJIL), one of the leading and successful international law journals.
Dr. Poorhashemi gives speeches, teaches, and writes for justice, environmental protection, sustainable development and human rights. His work also focuses on the importance of public participation in global challenges.
He has impacted the development of international law literature in various academic activities in different languages, including English, French, Persian and Spanish. The google scholar of Dr. Poorhashemi shows the global impact of his efforts.
He has participated and delivered speeches in many national and international conferences and seminars as a professional lawyer and consultant in international law. For over 20 years, he has assisted thousands of people to become lawyers, judges, teachers and leaders in numerous countries.
Dr. Poorhashemi has developed a passion for educating, teaching and training people at various levels in the legal industry. Therefore, he is actively working with thousands of lawyers across the globe, including the United States, Canada and France, to help improve their legal businesses and professional services and show them a better way to provide legal services to their clients at national and international levels.
He has built an international community of thousands of lawyers, law professors and students who are passionate about carrying out their job and business internationally. In addition, Dr. Poorhashemi has proven to be one of the most significant academics and experts in international law.
Public Relations Division
According to SUCCESS Magazine: “Most of us have someone in our life whom we admire. This person inspires us, influences us, informs us, guides us. From the moment we met them, we knew they would change our life. Wouldn’t it be nice to know more about them? Since 1897, SUCCESS has been the leading voice for people who take full ownership of their personal and professional growth. In honor of the 125th anniversary of SUCCESS, the magazine is extending the spotlight beyond the household names to the everyday leaders who reflect the true value: impacting others in a positive way.”
Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi is an expert, academic and author in various fields of international law. As the President of the Canadian Institute for International Law Expertise (CIFILE), he is notably known for developing international law, especially environmental law and climate change law. He has published several books and articles in each of these areas.
He is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of International Law (CJIL), one of the leading and successful international law journals.
Dr. Poorhashemi gives speeches, teaches, and writes for justice, environmental protection, sustainable development and human rights. His work also focuses on the importance of public participation in global challenges.
He has impacted the development of international law literature in various academic activities in different languages, including English, French, Persian and Spanish. The google scholar of Dr. Poorhashemi shows the global impact of his efforts.
He has participated and delivered speeches in many national and international conferences and seminars as a professional lawyer and consultant in international law. For over 20 years, he has assisted thousands of people to become lawyers, judges, teachers and leaders in numerous countries.
Dr. Poorhashemi has developed a passion for educating, teaching and training people at various levels in the legal industry. Therefore, he is actively working with thousands of lawyers across the globe, including the United States, Canada and France, to help improve their legal businesses and professional services and show them a better way to provide legal services to their clients at national and international levels.
He has built an international community of thousands of lawyers, law professors and students who are passionate about carrying out their job and business internationally. In addition, Dr. Poorhashemi has proven to be one of the most significant academics and experts in international law.
Public Relations Division
Canadian Institute for International Law Expertise (CIFILE)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other