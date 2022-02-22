Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - February 24, 2022

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 6 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut St. Boise

Video conference information

Live stream via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92207944972

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.

Agenda

6:00 p.m. : Staff and Committee member welcome (Adam Park, IDFG Communications and Marketing Bureau Chief) 6:15 p.m. : Committee review of February 9, 2022 meeting (Brenda Beckley, IDFG Hunter Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager)

7:15 p.m. : Review and discussion of Range Grant applications.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).