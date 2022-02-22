Microbe Formulas Roots for Boise State Men’s Basketball in Tough Matchup Against San Diego State

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

No. 1 Ranked Team in the Mountain West Conference, BSU, Plays 3rd Ranked San Diego State to Compete for a Top Spot in the Mountain West Conference Championship

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight at 7:00 pm MT, the No. 1 ranked Boise State Broncos take on the No. 3 ranked San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference to compete for a top spot. The teams will be playing for an improved weighted conference record that could allow them to play a lower ranked team during the quarterfinals in the Mountain West Championship tournament.

Boise State is hot off their 68-57 conference win against Utah State last weekend. They look to keep the momentum going as they face a San Diego State team that won the conference last season. The last time the two teams met exactly one month ago on January 22nd, Boise State secured a low scoring victory of just 42-37.

The Boise State Broncos will have a chance at the NCAA March Madness tournament if they clinch the Mountain West Conference Championship. So far, they have only lost 2 conference matchups out of 14, with an overall league record of 21-6. The last time Boise State basketball appeared in the NCAA bracket was spring of 2015, when they lost in the first four to the University of Dayton basketball.

Boise State Athletics is partially funded by sponsors and partners both locally around the Treasure Valley and nationally. One of those local partners being Meridian health company Microbe Formulas, who just began their partnership with the Broncos in the summer of 2021.

Dave Huffman, VP of Marketing at Microbe Formulas and former college basketball player, shares, “I usually prefer playing basketball to watching; however, this season's games, mixed with our partnership with Boise State athletics, gets me hyped. I’m excited to see how these next few games play out. Go Broncos!”

After the Broncos vs. Aztecs game tonight, Boise State will finish the regular season with three key conference matchups: starting with UNLV on February 26th, then Nevada on March 1st, and finishing off the season against Colorado State on March 5th. These last games will decide the seed ranking for the Mountain West’s Conference Championship Tournament starting Sunday, March 6th.

The partnership between Microbe Formulas and Boise State Athletics will continue throughout the basketball season and will lead into the spring in preparation for fall football season. Microbe Formulas plans to continue their partnership with Boise State Athletics for the next two years in hopes to spread hope and health to fans in the Treasure Valley. Check out this video to learn more about this successful partnership.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.