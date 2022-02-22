Restrictions Posted on Two Bridges in Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today restrictions have been posted on the Station Road (Route 430) bridge in Harbor Creek Township and the Turnpike Road (Route 2022) bridge Wayne Township, Erie County.

Both bridges are now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridges.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

Station Road over Four Mile Creek is a 50-foot, concrete bridge. It was built in 1941 and is classified as fair condition. Approximately 5,500 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

Turnpike Road over Baskin Run is a 55-foot, steel, I-beam bridge. It was built in 1959 and is classified as fair condition. Approximately 300 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

