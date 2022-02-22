New Schedule Set for Closure of Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – The planned closure required to replace the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been updated due to issues with acquiring construction materials needed for the project. The closure is now expected to be implemented this fall.

The bridge, which spans Mill Creek between Belmont Street and Eastern Boulevard, was originally scheduled to be replaced under an accelerated five-week schedule last fall, with final paving, line painting and deck treatment planned for the spring of this year.

Material acquisition delays created by the COVID 19 pandemic initially pushed construction to the spring of this year. However, the continued delay in acquiring materials, along with construction constraints, requires this work and associated five-week closure to be pushed out to the fall of this year.

In addition to issues acquiring construction materials, the bridge can only be closed during the spring or fall due to overhead power lines within the work limits. These power lines must be deenergized to allow for the safe operation of the crane that will be used to set precast concrete components on the new structure. The power lines can only be deenergized during nonpeak energy months.

Delaying the project until this fall does not affect the overall schedule of the larger North York Widening Project, which the Market Street Bridge Replacement project is part of.

The Department does not anticipate additional costs associated with this delay.

Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

