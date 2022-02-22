PennDOT Reminds Motorists to be Alert for Water on Roadways

​With heavy rains continuing in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to never drive on flooded roadways.

PennDOT urges drivers to be alert for water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

PennDOT staff continues to monitor the roadways for possible problem areas, and needed warnings signs and closures.

The following roadways in the northwest region are closed due to high waters and flooding:

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township in Crawford County; and

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) – Closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township in Forest County.

The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.