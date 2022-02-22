Overnight Eastbound I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Closure Tonight in Hopewell Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight eastbound closure on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, will occur tonight, Tuesday, February 22.

Starting at approximately 11:59 p.m. tonight, eastbound I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) will close to traffic between the Center (Exit 42) and Aliquippa (Exit 45) exits until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning as crews work to clean up material from a previous tractor trailer rollover. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted detour Eastbound I-376

Take the Center exit (Exit 42)

Turn left on Pleasant Drive

Make a right on Brodhead Road

Turn right on Mill Street

Merge right onto the ramp to eastbound I-376

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

