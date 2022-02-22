Submit Release
Overnight Eastbound I-376 Beaver Valley Expressway Closure Tonight in Hopewell Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight eastbound closure on I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, will occur tonight, Tuesday, February 22.

Starting at approximately 11:59 p.m. tonight, eastbound I-376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) will close to traffic between the Center (Exit 42) and Aliquippa (Exit 45) exits until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning as crews work to clean up material from a previous tractor trailer rollover. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted detour Eastbound I-376

  • Take the Center exit (Exit 42)

  • Turn left on Pleasant Drive

  • Make a right on Brodhead Road

  • Turn right on Mill Street

  • Merge right onto the ramp to eastbound I-376

  • End detour

  Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

 

