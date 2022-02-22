Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined multiple state attorneys general in sending a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting his resignation. Secretary Mayorkas has openly boasted about his lack of response to the ongoing crisis at the southwest border, including his refusal to enforce congressionally-enacted laws designed to keep border states safe.

“It is time to put politics aside, and do what is right and lawful for the livelihoods of the American people,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Mayorkas has looked down on those who live on the southern border without acting for long enough. Texans deserve better. It’s time for action.”

Read the letter here.