CellCore Bioscience Magnifies ‘Heavy Metals Awareness Month’ with an Expert Led Webinar for Health Practitioners
Health Webinar Provided to Assist Health Practitioners in Navigating the Complicated Topic of Heavy Metals in Health Products
Our hope is at the end, practitioners will be able to move forward with clarity and confidence when helping their patients navigate this complex topic.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To continue their self-proclaimed ‘Heavy Metals Awareness Month,” health company CellCore Biosciences is hosting a webinar for health practitioners. The webinar will feature industry experts and CellCore’s founding doctors to break down how to navigate the intricate web of heavy metal science, testing, and compliance.
The first expert, Greer McGuinness (MS, RD, CDN, CLT, Dt.Sp), is a registered dietitian and certified detox specialist. McGuinness obtained her masters in nutritional science from Central Michigan University and is a published researcher and proud member of the American Holistic Health Association (AHHA). In the webinar, she will dive into lab testing for heavy metals.
The next expert will be Dr. Ian Hosein, PhD. He is addressing the science behind heavy metals based on his extensive background as a professor in the Department of Biomedical and Chemical Engineering at Syracuse University. In his day-to-day life, Dr. Hosein leads students in creating materials-based solutions to address global issues on energy, the environment, and sustainability.
Lastly, expert Jesse Cothran will be featured to discuss heavy metals compliance. Conthran is a compliance subject matter expert in animal products, CBD, dietary supplements, foods, OTC cosmetics, and personal care products. He holds food safety certifications in foreign supplier verification programs (FSVP) and hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP), and is a preventive controls qualified individual (PCQI).
Dave Huffman, CellCore’s Vice President of Marketing, shares, “Our top priority is education, and heavy metals has been a hot topic over the last few months. This webinar will dive into the nitty gritty of heavy metals with three industry experts. Our hope is at the end, practitioners will be able to move forward with clarity and confidence when helping their patients navigate this complex topic.”
The CellCore Heavy Metals Expert Webinar will be held on Thursday, February 24th at 6:00 PM MST. Health practitioners are invited to register on the CellCore website (https://cellcore.link/heavymetalsawareness). There will be an exclusive product special for attendees.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
