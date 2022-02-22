DealerFenix Joins CDK Global Partner Program
The less time employees spend manually entering data into third-party software and creating spreadsheets, the more time they can spend focusing on activities that generate revenue”ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerFenix, an enterprise reporting and analytics solution for automotive dealerships, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. DealerFenix automates many time-consuming processes within the dealership, such as vehicle recon, contracts-in-transit (CIT) and title tracking.
— Praveen Tamvada, President, DealerFenix
As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, DealerFenix is now part of a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading automotive retail technology company, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.
“I’m thrilled to be a member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Praveen Tamvada, founder and president of DealerFenix. “My goal is to help dealers improve productivity and streamline operations. The less time that employees spend manually entering data into third-party software and creating spreadsheets to manage internal processes, the more time they can spend focusing on activities that generate revenue.”
DealerFenix’s reporting system incorporates powerful dashboards that allow dealers to view KPIs across all departments in one application. Reports can be consolidated, enabling performance measurement across multiple stores and departments with powerful drill downs all the way to the source transaction.
“You can run reports all day long, but in today’s mobile world you need a software solution that provides you with instant access to the metrics that matter most,” said Tamvada. “Many dealers still depend on office managers to provide reports, but with DealerFenix they can access data on their phone or tablet.”
“We’re pleased to introduce DealerFenix as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president, Data and Fortellis, CDK Global. “DealerFenix is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”
The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer and third-party websites.
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 575 partner companies and 1,000 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data, workflow integration, and intelligent insights to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global
With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.
About DealerFenix
DealerFenix is a reporting and workflow automation system designed for auto dealerships. Its powerful dashboards, system notifications and easy-to-use reporting make DealerFenix a must-have tool for any dealer.
DealerFenix was designed so dealers could do more with less, maximizing ROI from existing DMS and third-party applications. With DealerFenix, dealership staff can automate repetitive tasks and activities involved with everyday work processes, freeing hours of time that can be spent on revenue-centric activities. Additionally, workflow automation ensures greater consistency with customer communications, increasing satisfaction and loyalty.
DealerFenix is cloud-based and fully optimized for mobile usage on smartphones and tablets. For more information, visit www.dealerfenix.com
