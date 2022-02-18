Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,357 in the last 365 days.

2022-02-18 13:08:52.147 $46,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Christian County

2022-02-18 13:08:52.147

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket worth $46,000 was sold at Kum & Go, 402 Massey Blvd., in Nixa.

Because another winning ticket also matched all five numbers drawn in the Feb. 4 drawing - 4, 5, 7, 38 and 49 - each of the winning tickets was worth half of the $92,000 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, 9725 Lackland Road, in St. Louis.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Christian County won more than $11.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in Christian County received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.3 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $96,000.

You just read:

2022-02-18 13:08:52.147 $46,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Christian County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.