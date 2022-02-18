2022-02-18 13:08:52.147 $46,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Christian County

2022-02-18 13:08:52.147

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket worth $46,000 was sold at Kum & Go, 402 Massey Blvd., in Nixa.

Because another winning ticket also matched all five numbers drawn in the Feb. 4 drawing - 4, 5, 7, 38 and 49 - each of the winning tickets was worth half of the $92,000 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold at Quick Mart, 9725 Lackland Road, in St. Louis.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Christian County won more than $11.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in Christian County received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $2.3 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $96,000.