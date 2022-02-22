Submit Release
F&G Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 24

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee will meet online at 6 p.m.on Feb. 24 via Zoom, or people can attend in person 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise to observe the meeting online. No public comment will be taken at the meeting. 

People can join the Zoom meeting by logging onto: https://zoom.us/j/92207944972

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Or people can listen by phone by calling (669) 900-9128. 

Meeting Agenda (Times Approximate)

  • 6:00 pm: Staff and Committee member welcome, (Adam Park, IDFG Communications and Marketing Bureau Chief)
  • 6:15 pm: Committee review of February 9, 2022 meeting, (Brenda Beckley, IDFG Hunter Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager)
  • 7:15 pm: Review and discussion of Range Grant applications.

Committee members will be participating by videoconference or in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location.

