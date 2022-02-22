Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,360 in the last 365 days.

Spokane’s Paul Trautman named chair of state Affordable Housing Advisory Board

New chair will focus on understanding trends in Washington’s rental and homeownership markets and plans to work toward a cohesive picture of housing need, availability and affordability.

OLYMPIA, WA – Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Spokane senior housing developer Paul Trautman as chair of the state’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board (AHAB). Trautman will start his term with the first AHAB quarterly meeting of 2022 on March 2.

Paul Trautman headshot

Paul Trautman

“Paul’s experience and background will be invaluable to the board as communities throughout the state continue grappling with a shortage of affordable housing and we all work together to find viable long-term solutions,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

Currently with Frameworks Spokane, Trautman previously served on the AHAB representing the Association of Washington Cities (Eastern Washington). He has also worked for the cities of Bellingham and Spokane, administering affordable housing and community development funding and developing affordable housing.

“I’m very pleased to work the diverse and creative housing experts already serving on AHAB,” Trautman said.  “It’s exciting to begin working with new tools brought forth by the Legislature to measure housing availability and affordability.  I look forward to highlighting housing solutions that expand access to healthy and affordable housing for all Washington residents.”

 ###

You just read:

Spokane’s Paul Trautman named chair of state Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.