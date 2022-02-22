Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,331 in the last 365 days.

Feb. 21- Feb. 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Wednesday, Feb. 23

8 a.m.         Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

9:15 a.m.    Speak at Adopt-A-School press conference Location:    Stadler Rail, 5880 W. 150 South, Salt Lake City MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:15 a.m.   Speak at Afghan Refugee Day on the Hill event Location: Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10:45 a.m.  Speak at Ephraim Jr. High virtual event Location:    Virtual meeting

12 p.m.       Speak at GoUtah Roundtable meeting  Location:    Governor’s Mansion

2:10 p.m.    Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget staff  Location:    Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m.    Hold bill signing Location:    Rampton Room

You just read:

Feb. 21- Feb. 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.