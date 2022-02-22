Feb. 21- Feb. 26, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 23
8 a.m. Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location: Virtual meeting
9:15 a.m. Speak at Adopt-A-School press conference Location: Stadler Rail, 5880 W. 150 South, Salt Lake City MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:15 a.m. Speak at Afghan Refugee Day on the Hill event Location: Gold Room MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:45 a.m. Speak at Ephraim Jr. High virtual event Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Speak at GoUtah Roundtable meeting Location: Governor’s Mansion
2:10 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget staff Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Hold bill signing Location: Rampton Room