Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,331 in the last 365 days.

USDA TO SURVEY FARMERS’ PLANTING INTENTIONS FOR 2022

NEWS

USDA TO SURVEY FARMERS’ PLANTING INTENTIONS FOR 2022

February 22, 2022

United States Department of Agriculture NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE DELTA REGIONAL FIELD OFFICE (serving AR, LA, and MS) 10800 Financial Centre Parkway, Suite 110, Little Rock, AR 72211

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 19, 202

USDA TO SURVEY FARMERS’ PLANTING INTENTIONS FOR 2022

Baton Rouge, LA – As the 2022 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact approximately 1,100 Louisiana producers to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

“Each year, the agriculture industry eagerly awaits USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said NASS’ Louisiana State Statistician Kathy Broussard. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these projections, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”

NASS will mail the survey questionnaire in February, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2022, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by February 26 may be contacted for a telephone interview by a National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) enumerator.

In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps responses confidential and publishes data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.

Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks reports to be released on March 31, 2022. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information, call the NASS Delta Regional Field Office at (800) 327-2970.

Contact: Kathy Broussard (225) 922-1362

###

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

You just read:

USDA TO SURVEY FARMERS’ PLANTING INTENTIONS FOR 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.