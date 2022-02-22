Dallas Based Embryo Adoption Project and Heartstrong Faith Conference Announces Guest Sponsorship
The Embryo Adoption Project, is proud to announce the guest sponsorship and provide an opportunity to enhance the lives of families through embryo adoption.
We do not want families ever to lose hope of ever having a child. At the HEARTSTRONG FAITH conference women will learn everything about embryo adoption and embryo donation to make educated decisions.”DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Embryo Adoption Project and the Heartstrong Faith Conference, a ministry initiative partnership with the First Baptist Church in Dallas and the KCBI radio network, announces a new guest sponsorship deal that will help provide educational materials to families that are looking into embryo adoption or donation.
— Dr Rebecca Westbrook
Dr Westbrook, founder of the EAP, believes that families would benefit from an online educational and networking platform that helps eliminate barriers of becoming a family including medical care, legal costs and ethical implications of embryo adoption. According to Dr Westbrook,” By becoming a table sponsor I am honored to build national awareness about IVF treatment and embryo adoption options in the faith based community. It is about inspiring potential donors to grasp an opportunity to change the life of another family.”
Dr Rebecca Westbrook came up with the idea of the Embryo Adoption Project when she was exploring alternative options to motherhood after her personal struggles with infertility. With one in eight couples suffering from infertility and not being able to fulfill the dream of having a baby has motivated Dr Westrook to launch The Embryo Adoption Project, a free faith based non-profit community that facilitates embryo adoption and donation by helping families to come together, study profiles and connect right from the comfort of their home.
Dr Westbrook recalls, “This project became our ministry where one family can make a difference in a woman's future. We wanted to give a gift of life and share our nine embryos with another couple. After trying to network through social media and church connections, we have discovered that many did not know embryo adoption was even an option. Our nonprofit organization was born because of the need to educate about embryo adoption and provide a platform for donor families and adoptive couples to meet in a safe and secure environment.
“We do not want families ever to lose hope of ever having a child. At the HEARTSTRONG FAITH conference women will learn everything about embryo adoption and embryo donation and how they can make a difference in someone else's life and their future. They will be able to connect, build trust and develop friendships and explore becoming adoptive parents or donors. If they choose to join our network, they will see that our membership is more than a free dating style platform. It is a real community where everyone matters and faith in God is the foundation of our work.” says Dr Westbrook, the founder of the nonprofit.
About the nonprofit: The Embryo Adoption Project was founded in 2021 by Dr Rebecca Westbrook to provide support and education to families that are seeking alternative adoption options. EAP is a ministry of Innovative Ministries Intl (a division of Artists in Christian Testimony Intl) For more information visit www.embryoadoptionproject.org
About HeartStrong Faith Conference: Series of Women’s conferences that provide biblical training for women with the mission of deepening our relationship with God and strengthening our faith in Christ. https://www.heartstrongfaith.com/about/
