Book Launch with over 80 Real Supernatural Spirit World Photos by Dr. Celeste Blow

UNITED STATES, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Blow Chronicles her supernatural eyewitness testimony of miracles and prophetic end-times message from heaven.Extraordinary book release: after an angelic visitation, Dr. Celeste Blow received an end-times message from God to share with the world: Prepare & Repent!Dr. Celeste Blow’s Book, “Secrets of the Spirit World Revealed: Angels, Demons & Spiritual Warfare in Pictures,” is one of a kind. Over 80 authentic pictures of angels, demons & spiritual warfare! A Prophetic message, miracles, signs, healings, and wonders are in the book. The book also has 365 peace and fear not scriptures: to help you navigate successfully through the vicissitudes of life with the peace of God. Read, meditate on, and commit to your memory one scripture per day. Dr. Blow's mission is to encourage Christians to be soul-winners for Jesus Christ. The book is available in hardcover and E-Book.Dr. Celeste Blow is proud to announce the release and availability of her book. “The Lord asked me to author the book to chronicle my supernatural experiences, give a prophetic message to the world, and encourage the 7.9 billion souls on this planet to receive Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. In addition, to live for Him until the end to meet the prerequisite to enter the celestial city called heaven for all eternity.” Dr. Blow applied to the Guinness Book of World Records because of her extraordinary gift to recognize, distinguish, see, and capture in pictures the spirit world! She is waiting for an adjustor from Guinness to contact her.Dr. Celeste Blow: Author, Ph.D., Humanitarian, Christian Minister, CEO of non-profit Global Salvation Outreach (501c3) Website: www.GlobalSalvationOutreach.com This is how one should regard Dr. Celeste Blow-As as a servant of Jesus Christ and a steward of the mysteries of God. (1 Corinthians 4:1)This book is relevant and timely because we are living in the end-times of prophetic events unfolding at warp speed, and considering the 7.9 billion people on this planet: 93% of the world believes in the Existence of God.Dr. Blow's book: “Secrets of the Spirit World Revealed: Angels, Demons & Spiritual Warfare in Pictures.”You will learn:How to apply biblical principles to improve your health, wealth, and relationships!How to inherit salvation and eternal life in Heaven!How Angelic protection works!How to request Angelic assistance!How to fight a demonic enemy you cannot see!The top secrets to activating the supernatural!Dr. Blow received the same prophetic message three times over a year: Prepare & Repent!The veil between the spirit and the natural world is rapidly growing thinner to prepare the world for the prophetic event of the physical arrival and the return of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), and every eye will see Him. Prepare for biblical end-times events and repent in preparation for the rapture and Judgement Day! Now is time to repent and prepare:Prepare Yourself!Prepare Your Children!Prepare Your Homes!Prepare Your Hearts!“God judges the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7:11)To the wicked, if you do not turn from your evil way, an eternity of Hell will be your portion.Biblical end-times events in prophecy will happen: Prepare & Repent to receive salvation in Jesus Christ!The book is a message to help one realize they need Jesus Christ, to repent of sins, make a confession of salvation out loud, and go forth and sin no longer. It also includes a message to Christians to love humanity, live holy, have a constant state of repentance of sins, reliance on the Holy Spirit, and rejoice their names are written in Heaven.Order your E-Book or Beautiful, Glossy 8 ½ X 11 Hardcover Coffee Table Book today. Dr. Blow is currently searching for a film team and director to chronicle her supernatural experiences on film or in a documentary.Please distribute worldwide to all media outlets and share with all.Book Dr. Blow for TV, Radio interview, orspeaking engagements!Book Excerpt available upon request.Drcblow@gmail.com 336-346-9444YouTube: Dr. Celeste Blow Global Salvation OutreachOrder Book: https://www.globalsalvationoutreach.com/ For bulk orders of five books or more, contactDr. Blow for a discount at DrCBlow@gmail.comDonation CashApp: $celesteispraying4uPayPal: GSOSWAT@gmail.comGod Bless you!“###”

