The Bar at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Celebrates Rodeo and Azalea Season with Enchanting Craft Cocktails

As a nod to the festive springtime happenings in Houston, The Bar at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa launched a decadent new menu of cocktails.

Azaleas blanket the Houston landscape during the spring season, and The Bar created a menu to mark the 86th Annual Azalea Trail. Sweet and flavorful, the Gin Garden is made with gin, muddled cucumber and mint, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, apple juice,