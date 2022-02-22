The Bar at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Celebrates Rodeo and Azalea Season with Enchanting Craft Cocktails
As a nod to the festive springtime happenings in Houston, The Bar at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa launched a decadent new menu of cocktails.
Azaleas blanket the Houston landscape during the spring season, and The Bar created a menu to mark the 86th Annual Azalea Trail. Sweet and flavorful, the Gin Garden is made with gin, muddled cucumber and mint, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, apple juice,
We take a culinary approach to our cocktails. When we create our menus, we give thought to the depth of flavor and like to highlight the freshness of our unique ingredients.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a nod to the festive springtime happenings in Houston, The Bar at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa launched a decadent new menu of cocktails. Open since 1979, and known for its casual yet elegant atmosphere, The Bar at The Houstonian is a social hub for the hotel. Located right off the main lobby, it serves as a place where guests can meet, socialize, and enjoy a well-crafted cocktail.
Sourcing only premium spirits and high-quality ingredients, the mixologists at The Bar focus on creating a well-balanced cocktail. "We take a culinary approach to our cocktails," says Dat Le, Wine and Spirits Director. "When we create our menus, we give thought to the depth of flavor and like to highlight the freshness of our unique ingredients without overpowering the zest of the alcohol."
Rodeo enthusiasts can enjoy a trio of cocktails created to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. As one of the largest entertainment and livestock exhibitions in the world, the Houston rodeo has raised over $500 million for Texas youth. These three cocktails capture the spirit and excitement of one of Houston's most renowned events.
• Rhinestone Cowgirl - This crowd favorite is made with vodka, muddled raspberries & cucumber, lemon, and agave.
• Cowboy Quencher - Made with American Honey Whiskey, grapefruit, lime, and jalapeno, the hint of sweet spice sets this drink apart.
• El Tamarindo - Full of flavor, this drink is made with a Chamoy & Tajin Rim: Tequila, Tamarind, Lime, and Curacao.
Azaleas blanket the Houston landscape during the spring season, and The Bar created a menu to mark the 86th Annual Azalea Trail. The River Oaks Garden Club started this notable tradition in 1936, and it is a prominent event each year.
• Lavender Bee's Knees - Made with gin, lemon, and lavender-honey syrup, this drink is a taste of spring.
• Empress Gin & Tonic - A take on a traditional G&T, the Empress Gin & Tonic is made with Empress Butterfly Tea Gin, rose-citrus ice, and tonic.
• Gin Garden - Sweet and flavorful, the Gin Garden is made with gin, muddled cucumber and mint, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, apple juice, and lime.
While drinks are at the heart of The Bar experience, guests can indulge in a delicious dining menu featuring favorites from TRIBUTE, the hotel's in-house restaurant. The Tribute Burger, Nachos de Carne Asada, Shrimp Cakes, and Foraged Mushroom Empanadas are just some of the menu standouts.
