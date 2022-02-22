Sportswear Market by Type, Component, Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates | Forecast Year 2028 |
The current trend in the sportswear sector is to combine fashion and sportswear. Sportswear is worn to keep the wearer comfortable during physical activity.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a latest report titled “Global Sportswear Market Forecast to 2028” that offers crucial insights into current and emerging business trends and provides thorough analysis of the business model through extensive statistical analysis. The report has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research and offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth rate, factors contributing to revenue growth, factors restraining market growth, threats and opportunities, and overall market overview. The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size.
Market Dynamics:
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are non-durable products that are sold quickly at relatively lower costs. Packaged consumer goods cover a variety of segments including baby care, beauty care, home care, fabric, food & beverage, healthcare, feminine care, and tissues and towel, among others. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for fast-moving consumer goods such as disinfectants, general-purpose hand wash, dispensers, and liquid soaps among others increased exponentially. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers have boosted their demand and resulted in a strong market position. Increasing focus on designing robust supply chain framework, expansion of fleet, and improvements in multi-product supply chains have further contributed to the growth of the FMCG industry. Increasing consumption of consumer goods, availability of high-quality goods at affordable prices, and growing availability of convenience goods are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Key companies in the market are exploring value-creating markets and expand their product portfolio with new additions of goods and through thorough innovations and adoption of new marketing opportunities. Investment in new technologies and rapid advancements in manufacturing to gain a robust footing in the market are some other factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:
• Nike, Inc.
• Adidas AG
• LI-NING Company Ltd
• Umbro Ltd.
• Puma SE, Inc.
• Fila, Inc.
• Lululemon Athletica Inc.
• Under Armour
• Columbia Sportswear Company
• Anta Sports Products Ltd., Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers country-wise analysis of the major regions to provide crucial insights into market size, market share, consumption patterns, consumer demands, emerging trends, production and manufacturing capacity, and thorough market growth analysis for the forecast period, 2021-2028.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the product types and applications of the Sportswear industry.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Footwear
• Apparel
• Wearable
End User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Men
• Women
• Kids
Distribution Channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
• Online
• Retail
The report also provides key insights into key factors that contribute to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment to help clients and readers understand market dynamics and growth opportunities.
Global Sportswear Market Led by Product Type Segment:
Global Sportswear Market is segmented based on product type by Footwear, Apparel, and Wearable. Due to increased product demand, the footwear product segment held the biggest market share and will continue to grow. Shoes for tennis, football, basketball, and other sports, as well as casual shoes influenced by sports shoes, make up sports footwear. Nike, for example, uses high-end technologies in creation of such footwear, such as foam blown polyurethane, which provides additional cushioning. Apparel industry is predicted to grow at the fastest rate due to technical improvements such as fast-drying fabrics and t-shirts that detect heart rate, which are the segment\'s main drivers.
Global Sportswear Market Leading End-User Type Segment:
Global Sportswear Market segmented based on end-user type by Men, Women, and Kids. The men\'s market held the largest share of the market. The segment is being driven by the increasing popularity of sports like basketball, cricket, and soccer. In future years, the female and children\'s categories are predicted to increase in market share. During the foreseeable period, the CAGR for the women end user category is expected to be the highest.
