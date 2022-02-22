Missouri Attorney General, Coalition of State Attorneys General Call for DHS Sec. Mayorkas’ Resignation

Feb 22, 2022, 10:35 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with 13 other attorneys general are calling for U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ resignation. In a letter, citing the continued failure to enforce federal law and secure the southwest border, the coalition of 14 state attorneys general is demanding that Secretary Mayorkas leave office as his failed leadership has resulted in a disaster at the southwest border and led the nation to the verge of a national security crisis.