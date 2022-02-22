Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market 2022 - Industry Size and Share, Growth Rate, Major Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 | Business Research Insights

global automotive natural gas vehicle (NGV) market size was USD 8510 million in 2019. According to our analysis, the market is projected to grow from USD 8510 million in 2019 to USD 14,200 million by 2026 and exhibit a stellar CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The research report of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market provides a top-to-bottom analysis of crucial aspects like growth drivers, major challenges and opportunities which will impact the industry trends over the forecast timeline.

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market 2022 delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenarios, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Maruti Suzuki

Volkswagen

Fiat

Honda

General Motors

Renault

Hyundai

Ford

Iran Khodro

Volvo Group

PSA

C&C Truck

Tata Motors

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Segmentation by Type:

CNG vehicles

LNG vehicles

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Segmentation by Application:

commercial vehicles

passenger cars

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 CNG Vehicle

1.2.3 LNG Vehicle

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production

2.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia Pacific

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Study

16 Appendix

Continued….

