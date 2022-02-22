The Dermatology Devices Market Is Anticipated To Surge at an Impressive CAGR of Around 12.5% and the Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 39 Bn By 2031

Dermatology Devices Market Report By Product Type (Radiofrequency Electrosurgery, Ultrasonic Electrosurgery, Laser-based), By Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Facial Treatments, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal) - Regional Forecast to 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at Fact.MR, a market research, and competitive intelligence provider, have recently published a revised analysis on the global dermatology devices market. The industry is anticipated to rise at a stellar CAGR of 12.5% over the decade to attain a net worth of nearly US$ 39 Bn by 2031, up from US$ 12 Bn that was recorded in 2020.



Dermatology devices assist dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. Rise in healthcare spending, which can be used for treatment of skin conditions would help the market to gain traction during the forecast period. In addition, rise in need for improvement in aesthetics that requires dermatology devices fuels the market growth.

“Increasing focus on aesthetics and evolving beauty standards are expected to fuel demand for dermatology devices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

These devices increase the accuracy levels of dermatologists while diagnosing a particular type of skin disorder. These devices are used by medical care providers such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, physician offices, and academic research institutes. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

Due to the high transmission rate and lack of treatment of COVID-19, North American countries have suffered and are continuing to bear a significant burden on their economies and healthcare systems. North America has accounted for the largest share of the market. This trend is likely to continue due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases, such as eczema and rosacea

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of dermatology devices, such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew Co., and AngioDynamics Inc., have been profiled in this market study.

In August 2021, LASEROPTEK Co. Ltd., announced the launch of PALLAS Solid-State 311nm UVB in the United States. The company is known for its state-of-the-art laser devices for medical dermatology. The newly launched laser is cleared by FDA for the treatment of skin conditions such as vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and leukoderma.

In February 2021, Pulse Biosciences Inc. did a controlled launch of its new CellFX System after successfully treating its first patients. The CellFX System is a multi-application platform based on NPS (Nano Pulse Stimulation) technology.

Dermatology devices assist dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices increase the accuracy levels of dermatologists while diagnosing a particular type of skin disorder.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By 2031, sales of dermatology devices are expected to bring in revenue worth US$ 39 Bn.

Demand is anticipated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 12.5%.

North America accounted for 40% of global market share in 2020.

The APAC market is anticipated to rise at the fastest CAGR over the next ten years.

Increasing awareness among consumers, rising prevalence of skin diseases and skin cancer, more investments in research, and rising disposable income are some of the factors that are expected to drive demand, globally.



The global dermatology devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into diagnostic devices and treatment devices.

On the basis of the type of diagnostics devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into dermatoscopes, microscopes, and imaging devices.

The imaging devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements and increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures.

On the basis of the type of treatment devices, the dermatology devices market is segmented into light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, and cryotherapy devices.

Based on region, the global dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with the growth in this market centered at Japan, China, and India.

The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is driving the market for treatment devices as well as aesthetic lasers and cosmetic dermatology. These lasers are used in aesthetic procedures such as hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne, psoriasis, tattoo removal, wrinkle removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesions, and pigmented lesions, among other skin diseases. Lasers with longer wavelengths and better configurations have expanded the range of beauty treatments, making the aesthetic lasers industry a lucrative one. The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is pushing the market for dermatology treatment devices.

The following are the major objectives of the study.

To define, describe, and forecast the global dermatology devices market on the basis of type, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific trends)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size (by value) of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2 in terms of market development and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations and joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; and research and development activities in the dermatology devices market



