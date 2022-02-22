Stress Relief Mixes Problem Solving in a New Book Investigating the Murder-For-Hire of a Baby Girl by Bernard Yudowitz
Child Killer Dot Com: Family. NSA. Lost Passports. Murdered Baby, is a new book and podcast by Larry Margulies/Bernard Yudowitz.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning a decade, Larry Margulies, previously named Lawrence Yudowitz has been running from his baby’s killers. Now he’s asking the public for help.
Margulies is the son of the now-deceased Dr. Bernard S. Yudowitz, who is most noted for his involvement with the O. J. Simpson trial and John Gotti defense teams. It is speculated that Yudowitz’s connections have allowed the atrocities against Margulies, in addition to the threats on his life, to persist without repercussion. But Margulies has had enough and is actively searching for answers and justice.
Without help from the authorities, he has taken crime-solving upon himself. Through literary drafts and a new podcast, Margulies is putting a case together against a tangled web of family led murder-for-hire, intimidation, stalking, attacks, and death threats.
Releasing a podcast dedicated to the many facets of criminal investigation and stress relief after a violent crime, Margulies will present a real-life survivor’s tale. Through means such as psychology and investigative techniques, with special guests coming from a number of professional backgrounds, he will discuss how the average citizen can help unearth a murder-for-hire plot that spans the United States to Philippines, then into China, where policemen were either intimidated or used as pawns.
When asked what he’s searching for, Margulies had this to say:
“We need to band together to stop [the] killers of my baby who target me. I’m going to tell you my story about what crimes happened between 2008 and 2021 connected with my family. Hoping someone, somewhere, listening to this podcast or reading, might hold the single piece of information needed to end the group of professional serial killers using security clearances who killed my baby, and to this day try killing me.”
Ready to go global with his pleas, Margulies is traumatized. He has established the necessary media outlets to inspire the public to come forth with any knowledge or willing assistance.
Amateur detectives listening or reading who have a moral interest in finding justice or are willing to solve this crime are encouraged to contact Larry for more information.
Larry is the accidental true crime podcaster, Criminal Justice student, ESL tutor, international traveler, and survivor originating from Brookline, Massachusetts.
Larry, host of CHILD KILLER, brings you his exclusive story. CHILD KILLER is a thought-provoking true crime news stories podcast that explores ways of healing from violent crime which anybody could use, and what it takes to create, establish, grow, and successfully run an international investigation. Established in 2022, CHILD KILLER podcast is conversations with true crime insiders, survivors and healers. In late 2022, CHILD KILLER plans to award prizes in the category of Best in Crime Solving.
CHILD KILLER is a mix of today’s murder news stories and one of the darkest true crime stories from Boston, Larry’s story. It comes with stress relief tips. It’s an inspiring, thought-provoking podcast that explores ways of healing from violent crime which anybody could use, and what it takes to create, establish, and grow an international investigation. Bring justice to Larry’s baby’s killers, uncover the killers identities whom his family hide, saving Larry’s life in the process.
To learn more visit: https://www.childkiller.com or send an email to Larry at : Larry@childkiller.com.
Larry
CHILD KILLER
Larry@childkiller.com