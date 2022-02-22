Smart Labels Market to be worth US$ 24.8 Billion by the year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Smart Labels Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Labels Market is valued at around US$ 9.5 Bn in 2022, registering Y-o-Y growth of 9.6%. Sales of smart labels are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 11.2% and attain a valuation of US$ 24.8 Bn by 2030.



The global Smart Labels Market is forecast to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 25 Bn by 2030, registering an US$ 18 Bn incremental opportunity. Growth is majorly underpinned by a flourishing organized retail sector across developing and developed countries.

Smart Labels Market Size (2022) US$ 9.5 Bn Sales Forecast (2030) US$ 24.8 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 11.2% CAGR Share of Top 5 Smart Label Manufacturers 55%



Ascending disposable incomes owing to rapid urbanization and improving living standards is stimulating demand for various consumer goods across the traditional and e-commerce retail segments respectively. There is an increase in footfalls across brick and mortar stores for purchasing various products.

As a result, demand for proper packaging solutions is on the rise. Manufacturers are abandoning conventional barcodes in favour of advanced smart label solutions such as RFIDs and NFCs to provide clear information regarding product formulation, expiry and manufacturing process.

Key Takeaways from the Smart Labels Market Report

Global smart labels market is slated to expand at a value CAGR worth 11.2% from 2022-2030

RFID labelling to witness prolific adoption, comprising almost 60% of the revenue share by 2030

Digital printing technology is likely to acquire 480 BPS attributed to the need for clear labelling and information provision

Retail & logistics industries to collectively account for over half of the revenue share

North America to remain market hegemon, APEJ to register a dexterous growth trajectory



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn, Volume in Units Key Regions Covered • North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K

• Nordic

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Australia

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Turkey Key Market Segments Covered • Labelling Technology

• Printing Technology

• End Use

• Region Key Companies Profiled • Honeywell International Inc.

• Avery Denison Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Checkpoint Systems Inc.

• Thin Film Electronics ASA

• Muehlbauer Holding AG

• Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

• OPRFID Technologies

• MPI Label Systems

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In spite of witnessing a major slump across key industry verticals, the market for smart labels is anticipated to remain sustained in the wake of surging demand for processed foods, healthcare consumables and FMCGs.

Consumers are availing the aforementioned products via e-commerce channels due to social distancing, which requires vendors to package and label the goods properly and deliver them to their customers. Hence, RFID and QR aided labelling are witnessing widespread adoption.

During this unprecedented era when personal hygiene takes precedence over everything else, it is imperative for manufacturers to ensure that healthcare and disinfectant products are adulteration free, thus increasing the need for proper inventory tracking solutions, thus uplifting smart labels growth prospects.

Key Segments Of Smart Labels Industry Survey

By Labelling Technology:

RFID

NFC Tags

EAS

Sensing Labels

Electronics Shelf Labels



By Printing Technology:

Flexographic Smart Labels

Digital Smart Labels

Gravure Smart Labels

Screen Smart Labels

By End Use:

Smart Labels for Healthcare

Smart Labels for Automotive

Smart Labels for FMCG

Smart Labels for Logistics

Smart Labels for Retail

Others

By Region:

North America Smart Labels Market

Latin America Smart Labels Market

Europe Smart Labels Market

East Asia Smart Labels Market

South Asia & Pacific Smart Labels Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Smart Labels Market

Who is winning?

Prominent players in the global smart labels landscape are Avery Dennison Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation and CCL Industries Inc. These players collectively capture 15-20% of the revenue share.

Their primary strategies include product launches, expansion of product portfolios and strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

