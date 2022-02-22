Submit Release
West Swan Lake renovation project topic of March 10 open house

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a come-and-go open house style public meeting to discuss the upcoming renovation project at West Swan Lake, in Emmet County, at 6 p.m., March 10, in the SERT Building at the Iowa Lakes Community College, 2421 7th Ave. South, in Estherville.

The Iowa DNR produced a video on the history of West Swan Lake, the challenges to maintaining shallow lakes in a healthy state, and the renovation project and timeline. The video is available for online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Sq1w-sfQkQ, and staff encourage those planning to attend to watch it prior to the March 10 meeting.

Staff with the Iowa DNR will be on hand to discuss the project and accept comments from the public. For those unable to attend, comments may be sent via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov or via U.S. mail to Mike Hawkins, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 122 252nd Avenue, Spirit Lake, Iowa, 51360.

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

