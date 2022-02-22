NJ 3rd District: Reuven Hendler Challenging Congressman Andy Kim in the Democratic Primary

Reuven Hendler announced that he will be on the Democratic primary ballot to represent the 3rd congressional district.

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reuven is a project manager at a civil engineering firm and small business owner. He is running to represent New Jersey’s Third Congressional District, and he will be on the Democratic Primary ballot on June 7th. He is running for Congress to support Medicare for All and lower the cost of living for everyone in the district.

“I believe that every American has a human right to healthcare. We as a nation spend more than any other nation on healthcare. Why do we spend more; even though many of these nations have higher coverage rates, more patient satisfaction, and, too often, better quality of care? The answer is simpler than you’d think: it is because of corporate-backed politicians, politicians like Andy Kim.”

“Andy Kim has taken money from PACs (political action committees) that represent corporations. Technically, this does not contradict Kim’s promise not to take PAC money from corporations, but The Intercept called what Kim did a “loophole.” Kim is beholden to corporations, regardless of his method to take their money. He found a backdoor to deceive his voters. Talking about deceiving voters, then-candidate Kim promised to hold monthly town halls. Despite attending numerous in-person events, including national interviews, he still holds his town halls over the phone. It seems that Congressman Kim can only receive Covid from his voters, not the media or special interest groups. We deserve a congressman who serves with integrity and will keep all his promises.”

“The cost of essential goods is too high and is likely to rise even further. I will spend every moment in Congress focused on reducing the cost of living for people throughout the district, especially seniors. That is why I will introduce a bill to stop the double taxation of social security benefits. Many seniors struggle to pay bills, and the government should not tax benefits that we promised to our seniors. We must extend the child tax credit with a stand-alone bipartisan bill that can get passed to provide immediate financial relief for the families in the district. America is heading in the wrong direction, but we can change and improve everyone’s life by electing a congressman who cares about you!”