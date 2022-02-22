The Resuscitation Devices Market Experiences Over 6% Growth Rate Due To Rising Cardiac And Respiratory Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers resuscitation devices market size, resuscitation devices market forecasts, major resuscitation devices companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the resuscitation devices market, increasing incidences of cardiac and respiratory diseases are expected to propel the growth of the resuscitation devices market in the coming years. The main reasons for the rise in cardiac and respiratory diseases are aging, smoking, pollution, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful use of alcohol. Further, behavioral risk factors such as raised blood pressure, raised blood glucose, raised blood lipids, and being overweight or obese can also cause a high risk of cardiovascular diseases. Resuscitation devices help to restore the blood circulation and breathing of a person suffering from cardiac and respiratory diseases in an emergency. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the major cause of death throughout the world. In 2019, an estimated 17.9 million individuals died from CVDs, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Additionally, according to a WHO study, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the world's third leading cause of mortality, accounting for 3.23 million deaths in 2019. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases drives the growth of the resuscitation devices market.



The global resuscitation devices market size is expected to grow from $7.72 billion in 2021 to $8.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Resuscitation devices market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The development of novel resuscitation devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the resuscitation devices market. Novel resuscitation devices can help improve patients’ survival after prolonged cardiac arrest (heart attack) and reduce neurologic injury. Major players operating in the resuscitation devices market are indulging in the development of novel resuscitation devices to meet customer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2019, Advanced CPR Solutions, a US-based medical device company, introduced a novel "head-up" CPR device called EleGARD that lifts the head and upper torso of a cardiac arrest patient. By elevating the patient's head during CPR, this device will help to increase the survival rate of patients who have experienced cardiac arrest, hence enhancing the procedure's success rate.

Major players as per the resuscitation devices market overview are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Physio-Control, Drägerwerk AG, Ambu A/S, 3M, GE Healthcare, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardinal Health, Mindray Medical International Limited, Teleflex, Intersurgical, Salter Labs Inc., Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, RAPP Australia, and Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

The global resuscitation devices market segmentation is categorized by product into airway management devices, external defibrillators, convective warming blankets, others; by patient type into adult patients, pediatric patients; by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

North America was the largest region in the resuscitation devices market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest region in the resuscitation devices market. The regions covered in the resuscitation device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

