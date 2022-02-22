Increased Demand For Recreational Activities, Agriculture And Military Operations To Bolster The Growth Of The All-Terrain Vehicle Market During The Forecast Period 2021-2030

All-Terrain Vehicle Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Drive Type (2WD in All-Terrain Vehicles, 4WD in All-Terrain Vehicles, Others), By Fuel Type (Gasoline-powered All-Terrain Vehicles, Electric-powered All-Terrain Vehicles), By Seating Capacity, By Application & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- the global market for all-terrain vehicles thrived at a CAGR of over 2% from 2016 to 2020, to reach US$ 3 Bn.



Sales outlook of all-terrain vehicles as per Fact.MR’s report is fairly positive, expected to touch US$ 4.2 Bn following a CAGR of 3.4% over the projected period 2021-2031.

North America is expected to embrace its dominance in market with over 50% holdings in all-terrain vehicles industry. Asia stands next in the queue with plentiful growth opportunities, especially in China and India.

“Progress of hybrid engines with upgraded efficiency and negligible emissions accompanied by the introduction of lightweight models will further encourage industry growth till 2031,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

Rising electric vehicles popularity along with inclination towards off-road sports has impelled market demand for all terrain vehicles. Additionally, development of intelligent torque vectoring for AWD is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In Sept 2018, Powersports manufacturer Polaris Industries Inc. and WSI Industries Inc. jointly announced a merger agreement in cash for a total enterprise value of approximately US$23.9 Mn. The merger is expected to close in the Q4 of 2018.

In June 2021, Honda becomes the first of Japan’s automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal. The company plans to unveil 3 new electric two-wheelers by 2024, as well as 10 new EV cars in China within 5 years.

The global shipment of all-terrain vehicles are expected to surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2031, according to Fact.MR. As per the report, the market for all-terrain vehicles is anticipated to surge 1.4x until 2031.

Fact.MR’s report on the all-terrain vehicles market expects a moderate expansion trajectory, expanding at over 3% CAGR to surpass US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing demand for off-road vehicles across various industries is spurring demand in recent years.

Key Segments Covered

Drive type

2WD in All-Terrain Vehicles

4WD in All-Terrain Vehicles

AWD in All-Terrain Vehicles



Fuel Type

Gasoline-powered All-Terrain Vehicles

Below 400 cc

400 - 800 cc

More than 800 cc



Electric-powered All-Terrain Vehicles

Seating Capacity

One Seat All-Terrain Vehicles

Two Seat All-Terrain Vehicles



Application

Sports All-Terrain Vehicles

Entertainment All-Terrain Vehicles

Agriculture All-Terrain Vehicles

Military & Defence All-Terrain Vehicles

Other (Hunting & Forestry, etc.) All-Terrain Vehicles



Age Group

All-Terrain Vehicles for Youth

All-Terrain Vehicles for Adults

Number of Wheels

Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles



To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this all-terrain vehicles market,

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global All-terrain vehicles market is anticipated to add 1.4x value by 2031

By fuel type, gasoline-based all-terrain vehicles accounted for 3 out of 5 sales in 2020

ATVs with more than 4 wheels to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% until 2031

In terms of seating capacity, two seat all-terrain vehicles to account for 2/5th of global revenue

By application, military & defence ATVs to register a CAGR of 2.4% across the forecast period

U.S market for ATVs was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020, capturing 50% of global demand

Sales of ATVs in China are forecast to reach a projected size of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031

India is likely to emerge as a highly opportunistic market in coming years

Historical performance reveals that sales of all-terrain vehicles expanded at over 2% CAGR between 2016 and 2020, closing in at US$ 3 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The outbreak of COVID-19 have stalled prospects, as production crunches experienced during the lockdowns significantly hindered automotive production. Prospects improved in the second half of 2020, however, prospects are expected to remain moderate.

With the burgeoning demand for off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles are steadily gaining traction across several fields such as sports, agriculture, military, tourism and entertainment which is estimated to foster the demand in forthcoming years.

Key Points Covered in All-Terrain Vehicles Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints shaping market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on All-terrain Vehicles and how to navigate

Recommendation on key winning strategies.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the all-terrain vehicles market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on the drive-type (2WD, 4WD and AWD) fuel type (gasoline and electric) applications (military, sports, agriculture, entertainment and others) seating capacity (one seat, two seat) age-group (young and old) and wheels (four and more than four) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa)

