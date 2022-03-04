BI and Analytics Company TURBOARD Participates at HIMSS22, Booth No:6842

Mrs. Yasemin Sahin TURBOARD AT HIMSS22

TURBOARD is Attending Healthcare's Most Influential Event Between March 14 -18 in Orlando, FL

We will showcase our products and services, and hold demo sessions to showcase our “all-in-one business intelligence suite” Company, TURBOARD. ” — Mrs. Yasemin Sahin, the Co-Founder of TURBOARD

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TURBOARD , an innovative Business Intelligence and analytics company is showcasing its products at the HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition, between March 14th and 18th, in Orlando, Florida.HIMSS is the biggest health information and technology event of the year, where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for education, innovation and collaboration.For nearly 60 years, HIMSS members and healthcare professionals—from CIOs and senior executives to providers and payers to IT consultants and entrepreneurs—have attended the industry’s most influential conference and trade show. Mrs. Yasemin Sahin , the Co-Founder of TURBOARD stated: “ HIMSS22 is the can’t-miss health information and technology event of the year, where professionals connect for education, innovation and collaboration. This year at HIMSS, we will showcase our platform and services, and we will hold demo sessions using our platform with use-cases from the Healthcare sector.I invite all the HIMSS attendees to come to our booth to see how we turn data into value via our user-friendly BI and Analytics platform which can be seamlessly integrated to your current system with minimum effort, comes along with embedded functionality, automated sophisticated reporting and analytics features that are especially proven to be effective and profitable in Healthcare Sector.Visit us at booth #6842 during HIMSS 2022 to see what we can do to increase productivity and profitability in healthcare systems. Participate in live demos, see our platform’s capabilities in healthcare. Reserve your spot now by emailing us at melike.ayan@turboard.comABOUT HIMSS: The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is a global advisor, thought leader and member association committed to transforming the health ecosystem. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers from across the ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.Their on-site event attracts hundreds of diverse exhibitors, creating an impressive, expansive show floor for products and services, startups, education sessions and hot-topic specialty pavilions at the HIMSS22 live exhibition.About TURBOARD:TURBOARD is an innovative BI and analytics company, with a focus on helping companies increase productivity, reach faster end-user satisfaction and decrease costs via highly interactive self service reports, real time analytics, embedded BI functionality, seamless integration abilities and flexible pricing. TURBOARD’s platform is both for Data Professionals and Managers.For more information, please visit www.turboard.com/himss

