Interstate 29 Scheduled to Close from Watertown to North Dakota Border at 6 p.m.

For Immediate Release: Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Contact: Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, 605-626-7876

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says due to snow and high winds, Interstate 29 will be closed both northbound and southbound from the city of Watertown to the North Dakota border beginning at 6 p.m.

The combination of snow and strong winds will make I-29 impassable during the evening and overnight hours.

The SDDOT also anticipates secondary highways becoming impassable throughout the evening and overnight. A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the majority of NE South Dakota due to blizzard-like conditions. The combination of the snow and wind will lead to visibilities frequently reduced below one-half mile.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-