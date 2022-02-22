IGY AND FAYAT AWARDED THE VIEUX PORT DE CANNES CONCESSION
IGY & Fayat will develop & modernize Old Port of Cannes, with respect to its identity, to make a destination of excellence for local & international customers.
We are honored that the City of Cannes has entrusted IGY & Fayat with the management & development of this world-renowned site.”CANNES, FRANCE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marina du Vieux Port de Cannes SAS -- whose shareholders are Island Global Yachting (IGY), the international leader in marina management, and the French construction group Fayat -- has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the City of Cannes to operate, enhance and modernize the Vieux Port de Cannes.
— Tom Mukamal, CEO IGY Marinas
This emblematic destination, located in the heart of the French Riviera, features 727 berths and will be the 23rd marina in IGY’s worldwide network.
The investment program will include the creation by January 2024 of a fishermen's village, the construction of a semi-covered 519 space parking lot (including 35 bus and coach spaces), the extension of the Albert Edouard Pier, the relocation and improvement of the careening area, the modernization of a technical area that includes the refueling station, as well as construction of a new Harbour Master's Office and new service center.
To reinforce the heritage and attractiveness of the Vieux Port de Cannes -- a central element of the cultural and historical identity of Cannes -- the marina’s waterside will be enhanced to emphasize and host old riggings, classic sailboats, and traditional ships including local "pointus" boats.
The development program will modernize, enhance and increase the reception capacities of the land and port infrastructure of the Vieux Port de Cannes, notably for large vessels, and will improve the quality of services on offer for the benefit of port users. More than ever, local boaters will have their place.
"We are honored that the City of Cannes has entrusted IGY and Fayat with the management and development of this world-renowned site. Our team looks forward to providing our clients with hospitality solutions for all types of vessels by bringing IGY's expertise and professional standards to the French Riviera," said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY. "We look forward to transforming the Vieux Port de Cannes into a best-in-class maritime destination that also includes top-tier events."
"Fayat is excited to be part of this team that will work together to revitalize Vieux Port de Cannes," adds Philippe Serain, Director of Concessions and PPP at Fayat. "This project is very important for the City of Cannes and we are delighted to have been chosen with IGY to lead the modernization of this historic and iconic port."
The action plan provides for new port services such as concierge services, an electric shuttle linking the Vieux Port de Cannes and Port Canto as well as the two areas within the Vieux Port de Cannes, and berths adapted for people with reduced mobility.
Ambitious environmental initiatives, such as a carbon offsetting program, a new power supply service for large ships, the acquisition of underwater drones for pollution inspection operations, the use of sustainable energy sources and zero-emission fuels, and active monitoring of water quality, will make Vieux Port de Cannes a model of ecological protection, technological innovation and sustainable development.
"IGY and Fayat appreciate the opportunity to partner with the City of Cannes to enhance the service offering of the Vieux Port de Cannes and to introduce this exceptional destination to the global maritime community," says Emmanuel Messiaen, the new Port Director.
Closer integration of the Port into the local ecosystem will stimulate job growth, foster dialogue with Port stakeholders (such as the port authority, boater and fishermen’s associations, training organizations for sea trades and boat repairs, companies offering nautical activities, tourist office, conference organizers, and brokers) and increase synergies with other ports in the Cannes region.
About IGY Marinas
IGY's global network of marinas has set demanding and recognized standards for service and quality in yachting tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving more than 8,000 annual clients in 23 marinas and 13 countries.
IGY's unparalleled international network of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe (Italy, Spain, France, U.K.) and Latin America caters to all classes of vessels and serves as a high-end homeport for many of the world's largest superyachts.
Learn more about IGY's growing international network of marinas at www.IGYMarinas.com.
To learn more about the IGY Trident membership program, visit the official Trident website (https://igytrident.com).
About the Fayat Group
The Fayat group, French and family-owned, is present in 170 countries thanks to the involvement of more than 21,000 employees. Fayat supports its customers worldwide with innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction market, and in the seven major businesses around which the company was built: Public Works, Foundations, Building, Energy & Services, Metal, Boilermaking and Road Equipment. In 2021, the Group generated sales of 4.6 billion euros.
To find out more about the Fayat Group: https://fayat.com/en
FAYAT is involved in concession and PPP projects as an investor, playing an active role in setting up and managing operations, and as a builder via the Group's subsidiaries. Its presence in these operations constitutes a major strategic axis for the Group.
To find out more about the Fayat Group: https://fayat.com/en/ppp
