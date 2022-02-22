Smileyscope Welcomes Critically Acclaimed and Clinically Validated Forest of Serenity Onto Its VR Therapeutic Platform

/EIN News/ --

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York- and Australia- based, Smileyscope Holding Inc (Smileyscope™) is a global pioneer in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) digital therapeutics. The company merges evidence-based medicine with state-of-the-art technology, providing ground-breaking digital treatments that help patients manage pain, anxiety, and mental health.

Smileyscope is pleased to welcome the “Forest of Serenity” onto its VR Therapeutic Platform. The Forest of Serenity, voiced by Sir David Attenborough, provides individuals the opportunity to relax in a virtual forest. The experience has been tested in four peer-reviewed clinical studies, showing statistically significant reductions in pain. Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Leong commented “Sir David Attenborough is the preeminent ambassador of the natural world, and his exquisite narration of the Forest of Serenity lends extraordinary power to the experience.”

The Forest of Serenity was the brainchild of Dr Sheila Popert who wrote the script and worked with David Attenborough who kindly donated his voice for the narration without charge. Dr Popert is a Palliative Medicine Consultant who, at the time, was working at St Giles Hospice who provided the funding to enable Holosphere Ltd to turn her concept into reality. She is now the Medical Director of Prospect Hospice in Swindon UK, and continues to use VR for symptom relief. The Forest of Serenity was previously available on the obsolete Oculus Go. Smileyscope would like to thank St Giles Hospice for allowing adaption.



The Forest of Serenity has now been revived on Smileyscope’s platform. It joins over 25 evidence-based options on Smileyscope’s unique healthcare compatible VR platform, which provides healthcare professionals an additional option for drug-free pain management. Chief Executive Officer Dr Evelyn Chan stated “Smileyscope provides clinicians a carefully curated toolbox of tested, best-practice, drug-free experiences for all age groups. Forest of Serenity is a fantastic addition which will benefit patients and clinicians alike.”







About Sir David Attenborough



Sir David Attenborough is an acclaimed British broadcaster, naturalist, and author. He is widely known for developing and narrating the Life Collection for the British Broadcasting Corporation. Consisting of nine documentaries, the Life Collection showcases some of the most unique species, locations, and environments on the globe. Both the Life Collection and Sir David Attenborough are widely regarded as the most influential ambassadors of nature in the past 50 years.

About Smileyscope



Smileyscope™ is a leading pioneer in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) therapeutics focused on managing pain, anxiety, and mental health for patients. The company has patented fundamental innovations in VR/AR delivery and has the only healthcare compatible virtual reality headset worldwide. The company currently has multiple clinical trials underway and is rapidly expanding. Forest of Serenity will be distributed on a not-for-profit basis by Smileyscope.





