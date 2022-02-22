Governor Hogan Announces $14.5 Million in Project Restore Awards

February 22, 2022

More Than 350 Businesses Statewide Across Every Jurisdiction to Benefit From Initiative to Eliminate Vacant Retail, Commercial Space

Senate Hearing Later Today on Governor’s Proposal to Make Project Restore Permanent

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 22, 2022) — Governor Larry Hogan today announced the second round of recipients for Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space. In this round of awards, 209 businesses will receive $5.2 million in rental subsidies and $9.3 million in business operations grants over the next two years, totaling $14.5 million in support. Overall, more than 350 businesses across every jurisdiction in the state will benefit from the program.

Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Project Restore offers rental and operational grants to help offset startup costs and incentivize commercial investment in vacant spaces. Governor Hogan has introduced the Project Restore Act to codify and make the program permanent, and a hearing on the measure will be held this afternoon in the Maryland Senate.

“Project Restore has already proven to be one of our most successful COVID-19 recovery initiatives,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to award grants to businesses in nearly every jurisdiction and work to make this program permanent, we are effectively driving more jobs and more investment to our small towns and main streets for years to come.”

Awarded businesses include retail stores, breweries and restaurants, manufacturing locations, and office space. For a complete list of the latest awardees, visit the DHCD website.

“Through Project Restore, we have made significant progress to keep businesses operating and growing in every corner of the state,” said Secretary Kenneth C. Holt of DHCD. “Our department will continue to help businesses supercharge Maryland’s economy.”

For more information on Project Restore, including a data dashboard, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/ProjectRestore.

