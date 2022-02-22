Application Container Market Expected to Reach $8,202 Million, Globally, by 2025

Allied Market Research - Logo

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period, due to factors such as rise in use of multitenancy & cloud management platforms.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application container market was estimated at $698 million in 2016 and is anticipated to hit $8.20 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

The surge in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines and rise in the adoption of cloud-based computing systems in organizations drive the growth of the global application container market. At the same time, security risks associated with the application container technology impede the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the surge in the trend of taking recourse to the Internet of Things (IoT) among end-users is expected to create an array of opportunities in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on the deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on organization size, the report further divides the market into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and education. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4693

By deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the study period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR by the end of 2025. By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2025. By geography, North America appeared to be the major shareholder in 2016, and would maintain its top status from 2018 to 2025.

The key market players analyzed in the global application container market report include CA Technologies, Red Hat, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Google, Inc., Docker Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4693

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Application Management Services Market

2. Cloud Application Security Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.