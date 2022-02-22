Guy Davis, Grammy Nominee, to be Named an American Folk Hero
Town of Cortlandt and City of Peekskill government officials to thank Guy Davis for bringing people together.
Artists make their mark during crazy times, because the arts can always take you to a better place.””HUDSON VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City business is rarely done in concert halls.
— Gabe Kis, CBS’ New York Painter to the Stars
But on March 26 at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown St. Peekskill, Town of Cortlandt and City of Peekskill government officials will share the stage with Guy Davis, Grammy-nominated blues musician, to thank him for changing their municipalities with his artistry.
The Professor Louie’s Century of The Blues Concert featuring Davis begins at 8 p.m. Before the show, Gabe Kis, an event organizer and CBS’ New York Painter to the Stars, has asked Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker to declare Davis an American Folk Hero to thank him for his part in immortalizing two local heroes through city proclamations.
Mayor of Peekskill Vivian McKenzie will also be in attendance.
Last September, Kis invited Davis to perform at a concert dedicated to first responders held at Fulgums Bar & Grill in Montrose. Davis’ performance, which included a never-released song, motivated city officials to create proclamations to honor Hudson Valley heroes Charlie Wassil, a Peekskill detective that died after 9/11 complications, and Kenny Kear, a local beloved guitarist and counselor.
“We have to remember our friends now,” Kis said. “The sentiment comes at a time when so many people have died alone.”
He added: “The pandemic had people down and out, but we were able to build a platform…Artists make their mark during crazy times, because the arts can always take you to a better place.”
The concert, award ceremony, and after-party will be captured by Anthony Davila, a filmmaker documenting Kis’ life and experiences.
Davila was drawn to Kis and the event because “it’s a story about positivity in a time of division.” Davila currently works with Open Gate Entertainment, which distributes to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.
Recent press on Davis’ work in the Hudson Valley has gained over 60,000 Facebook likes in one week and an Ontario based PR group that redistributed the story was the recipient of Queen Elizabeth II’s prestigious Diamond Jubilee Medal.
The after-party is at Rubens, 12 North Division Street, Peekskill, at 10 p.m. It will be hosted by comedian MC Quentin Heggs, who was hand-picked by the late Regis Philbin as a warm-up act, and there will be a performance by The Danny Scannel Band. There will also be an auction with proceeds going to Tunnels to Towers, an organization dedicated to helping first responders get homes, build communities, and never forget 9/11.
Items available for auction include a contract signed by Joanne Woodward, who marched with Davis’ parents and Bob Dylan. with a starting bid of $100,000.
Gabe Kis
Gabe's Art
+1 646-573-8957
email us here
Tunnels to Towers