At 5.45% CAGR, Global Pet Food Treats Market Size to Surpass USD 96.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends, Share & Analysis by Facts & Factors

[198+ Pages Study] According to Facts and Factors, the demand & analysis of Global Pet Food Treats Market size & share revenue was estimated to be worth USD 70 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach over USD 96.7 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.45%. The report analyses the pet food treat market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global pet food treats market.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report titled, “Pet Food Treats Market: Global Industry Outlook, Market Growth, Business Analytics, Consumer Demand, Statistics, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028 added by Facts and Factors in to their database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pet Food Treats Market size & share in 2020 was approximately USD 70 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.45% and is anticipated to reach over USD 96.7 billion by 2028.”

Report Overview:

Pet foods are unique foods made from plant or animal matter. Pet food, treats, and beverages make up the market for the same. Pet treats with high-quality components are usually recommended for consumption nutrition. Treats, on the other hand, are a technique for reinforcing positive behavior in pets. Drinks are likely to be referred to as liquid consumables to quench thirst. Baked goods such as biscuits, dried vegetables or fruits, and toasted grains are common pet snacks. Jerky, tooth chews, and other treats are common.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/pet-food-treats-market

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The global pet food treats market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.45% by 2028.

As per primary research, the pet food treats market was estimated to be value US$ 70 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 96.7 billion by 2028.

The increased adoption of pets, particularly in developing nations, is one of the primary drivers driving the global pet food treats market’s growth.

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

The North American market is anticipated to have the highest demand for pet treats thereby dominating the global pet treats market.

Market Growth Dynamics

The increased adoption of pets, particularly in developing nations, is one of the primary drivers driving the global pet food treats market’s growth. Pet owners are becoming more mindful of their pets' nutritional demands as a result of their humanization, and are feeding them only high-quality, nutritional meals. This element is likely to have a substantial impact on the global pet treat market's growth. Furthermore, as per capita wealth rises around the world, pet owners are ready to spend more on their pets' health.

Pet treat producers all over the world are putting a lot of effort into dominating the market by releasing a varied selection of products to cater to the needs of all types of pets of various ages and nutritional requirements. Crunchy and chewy snacks are preferred by dogs, whilst wet foods are preferred by cats. Both of these animals, however, require high protein treats to meet their fundamental dietary requirements. To increase their consumer market, companies provide specific treats for other pet types, such as rabbits.

Furthermore, pet food manufacturers are also delivering individualized pet foods from the perspective of the customer, which is emerging as a new trend in the global pet food treats market. Manufacturers have also started making personalized food based on information provided by clients, such as grain or grain-free food preferences for their pets, nutritional values to be added based on the pet's activity, and other pertinent factors. When the personally tailored blend is completed, the pet food is sent to the customer's door, along with feeding instructions and information about the meal's ingredients. Pet food customization is becoming more popular as e-commerce grows thereby driving the global pet treats market growth.

Various governments throughout the world have taken steps to promote the use of safe and healthy products in order to improve the general wellness of pets. Media advertising, as well as online retailing, is predicted to be a growing distribution route. All of this is projected to boost the market growth positively.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/pet-food-treats-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 70 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 96.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.45% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Del Monte Food, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, TruDog, ANI BRANDS, WellPet LLC., Mars Incorporation, GA Pet Foods Partners, SmartCookieTreats.com, Nutriara Alimentos Ltd., Diamond Pet Foods, Blue Buffalo Company Ltd., Total Alimentos SA, Nestle Purina Petcare Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Unicharm Corporation, Plato Pet Treats, Royal Canin, and Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd., among others Key Segment By Commodity, By Costing, By Consumer, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of commodity, the Wet/Canned Food segment dominated the global market in 2019; owing to its rising demand specially form cats. On the basis of consumer, the dog segment dominated in 2019, the surge is primarily attributable to the huge popularity of dogs amongst the population present in the North American and Asian region. North America is estimated to be the world market leader owing to the high pet adoption rage and increased popularity of animals in this region.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/pet-food-treats-market

Regional Landscape

The North American market is expected to have the highest demand for pet treats thereby dominating the global pet treats market. There are a lot of pet owners in this region who are worried about their pets' health and only feed them high-quality treats. The pet food treats market is growing rapidly in Europe, which has the second greatest market share in this region.

Recent Development

Phelps Pet Products, a pet treats manufacturer based in the United States, signed a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company in March 2021. Through this collaboration with Disney, a line of products based on Disney and Pixar cartoon characters will be released. This themed product line will be called 'Table ScrapsTM,' and it will be aimed exclusively towards dogs.

Browse the full “Pet Food Treats Market – By Commodity (Snacks/Treats, Wet/Canned Food, Dry Food, Healthy Food, & Others), By Costing (Super-Premium, Premium, & Economy) and By Consumer (Cat, Dog, & Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Growth, Business Analytics, Consumer Demand, Statistics, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/pet-food-treats-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global pet food treats market are Del Monte Food, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, TruDog, ANI BRANDS, WellPet LLC., Mars Incorporation, GA Pet Foods Partners, SmartCookieTreats.com, Nutriara Alimentos Ltd., Diamond Pet Foods, Blue Buffalo Company Ltd., Total Alimentos SA, Nestle Purina Petcare Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Unicharm Corporation, Plato Pet Treats, Royal Canin, Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd., and other prominent players.

This report segments the Pet Food Treats market as follows:

Global Pet Food Treats Market: Commodity Segment Analysis

Snacks/Treats

Wet/Canned Food

Dry Food

Healthy Food

Others

Global Pet Food Treats Market: Costing Segment Analysis

Super-Premium

Premium

Economy

Global Pet Food Treats Market: Consumer Segment Analysis

Cat

Dog

Others

Global Pet Food Treats Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Pet Food Treats Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/pet-food-treats-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-food-processing-and-handling-equipment-market-by-872

Food Cold Chain Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-cold-chain-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverages Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-food-and-beverages-market

Prebiotics Ingredients Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/prebiotics-ingredients-market-by-application-food-beverages-agricultural-1231

Food Automation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-automation-market-report

Pet Food Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pet-food-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com