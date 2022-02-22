Effective Launch of State Support to Tourist Accommodation Establishments (Ministry)

MOROCCO, February 22 - The Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy announced the launch, on Monday, of a call for expression of interest to identify the tourist accommodation establishments wishing to benefit from the financial support of the State, worth one billion dirhams, to help them restart their activity quickly.

"On February 21, 2022 a call for expressions of interest was launched to identify the establishments of tourist accommodation wishing to receive financial support from the State to support them financially for a rapid restart of their business. An amount of 1 billion has been allocated by the government for this purpose," said the ministry in a statement received Tuesday by MAP.

The methodology and approach to implement this measure of the State's financial have been agreed in close consultation with the parties concerned namely the Ministry of Economy and Finance and professionals, said the same source.

This support, which targets classified establishments under the regulations in force, consists of a subsidy to improve the quality of the offer and the services provided.

The subsidy is granted up to a maximum of 10% of the turnover (CA) achieved by the establishment concerned in 2019, capped at 10 million dirhams.

The management of this State support is entrusted to the Moroccan Society of Tourism Engineering (SMIT). Tourist accommodation establishments can obtain the file of expressions of interest call from SMIT by sending a simple request to the address (appui-eht@smit.gov.ma).

After the local committees have completed their assessments, the results obtained from a combination of several criteria will be used to rank the requests for support by region and for each category.

The government has approved an important emergency plan amounting to two billion dirhams to support the recovery of the tourism sector impacted by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (covid-19), recalled the Ministry.

MAP 22 February 2022