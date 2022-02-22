Weather Forecasting Services Market Expected to reach $4.19 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

In the coming years, as transport systems can directly influence operational safety and productivity of the industry, and indirectly impact the services.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global weather forecasting services market size was valued $1.63 billion in 2020 in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global weather forecasting services market is divided into forecasting type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting. The short-range forecasting segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. However, the long-range forecasting segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.5% through 2023. Additionally, the medium-range forecasting segment is projected to register 15.0% CAGR through 2025.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2390

Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into transportation, aviation, energy & utilities, BFSI, agriculture, media, manufacturing, retail, and others. The aviation segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly one-fifth of the total market. However, the transportation segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Other segments such as BFSI and agriculture are also expected to portray gradual growth registering CAGR of 11.7% and 9.1% respectively during the study period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, North America, and Europe. The North America region held the largest revenue, contributing about two-fifths of the total market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA, which is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global weather forecasting services market analysis include AccuWeather, Inc., BMT Group, ENAV, Fugro, Global Weather Corporation, Met Office, Precision Weather Services, Skymet Weather Services Pvt., Ltd., Skyview Systems Ltd., and The Weather Company.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2390

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Brazil Weather Forecasting Services Market

2. Road Weather Information System Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.