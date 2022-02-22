JAPAN Fes Coordinators Launch A Japanese Food Delivery Platform - Umami Square

In a bid to keep Japanese food lovers satiated, especially during a pandemic, the JAPAN Fes launched Umami Square, a nationwide Japanese food delivery service.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umami Square is a platform that endeavors to marry people, food, and culture one plate at a time. The platform is home to over 40 Japanese restaurants located across all fifty states, serving more than 100 meals. These meals are crafted by leading chefs, packed, and diligently delivered to the doorsteps of their customers in an efficient manner.

With Umami Square, shipping is free, and they intentionally offer their patrons world-class service complemented by authentic meals. All meals are provided in a kit with high quality ingredients and simple-to-follow instructions. In less than 10 minutes, diners can expect to indulge in a toothsome chef-level Japanese meal without ever leaving home.

Like most great inventions, the idea for Umami Square was born out of necessity. When the team behind one of the largest Japanese culinary events, Japan Fes, was forced to indefinitely postpone due to the pandemic, they left a hungry void. The group soon realized that both customers and vendors were suffering from the cancellation and Covid-19 restrictions that rattled the dining industry.

Recognizing that now more than ever, people needed to feel comfort and connection, they utilized Japanese food as the ideal conduit. From this, Umami Square was launched in the United States in March 2021.

Armed with the love of Japanese food, Umami Square boasts an extensive catalog of restaurants with a plethora of Japanese fare to choose from, including dessert and a dedicated ramen menu.

The Umami Square website is akin to a contemporary food market. They offer customers plenty of options and each dish is displayed to highlight the vibrant colors of the cuisine. The platform boasts a modern design, topped off with an easy to maneuver user interface.

Users of the platform are given the opportunity to choose to stick to their tried-and-true favorites or opt to try something completely new with their selection of Wagyu Kobe, Japan-style BBQ, and even unique vegan sushi.

Umami Square also delights patrons with delicacies from Hokkaido. The Northern Japanese region is a food basket, and Umami Square presents all of that in a gourmet style for the discerning palate. Not wanting to be outdone, Japanese food enthusiasts and especially ramen lovers, also have the opportunity to sign up for the Ramen Subscription.

Despite having an attractive menu from leading Japanese food artisans, Umami Square epitomizes the power of agility. Unlike many other businesses that were shuttered with no hope in sight, the Japan Fes cohort leveraged the power of technology and combined it with the thing that binds all people - food. Not only does it make Umami Square an outfit that seamlessly integrated to find success in a pandemic, but it brought along vendors and foodies for the ride as well.

