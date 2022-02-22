Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market Top Growth Companies Global Growth & Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players

the global metal oxide nanoparticles (MONP) market was accounted for $0.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2030

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Metal Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Type, End Use Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global metal oxide nanoparticles market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030”

The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

Rise in demand for MONP-based sensors, surge in demand from the electronics industry, and increase in demand for MONPs for biomedical applications have boosted the growth of the global metal oxide nanoparticles market. However, hazardous nature of MONPs hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the green approach toward synthesizing MONPs would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic drastically affected the sale of cosmetic products and ingredients, which hampered the demand for MONPs.

The lockdown and restrictions on import & export disrupted the supply chain. Moreover, several manufacturing facilities were closed for a long period, which created a huge gap in supply and demand.

The report divides the global metal oxide nanoparticles market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the titanium dioxide segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the copper oxide segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the optics & electronics segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global metal oxide nanoparticles market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The global metal oxide nanoparticles market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., Intelligent Materials Pvt. Ltd. (Nanoshel), Hongwu International Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Meliorum Technologies Inc., NanoResearch Elements Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., and TCT Nanotech.

